A Power-packed account of police-Maoist tussle

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : A book written by a retired police officer promises to provide a sneak peek into the ‘undocumented’ realities of clashes between Naxals and cops. Nenu Santa Kuda... Okka Jeevana Katha, the Telugu memoir of retired Superintendent of Police Chilukuri Rama Umamaheswara Sarma which was launched recently, traces his journey in the police force.

What makes his journey remarkable is that he served the state in various positions which included a posting in Maoist-affected North Telangana in the 1990s. From a humble lower middle-class background, Rama entered the force as a sub-inspector in 1985, rose to the rank of Superintendent of Police and retired in May 2019. At one point, he was a part of Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Rama made headlines in September 2018 when he was serving as DCP Malkajgiri and was seen supervising the security arrangements for Pragathi Nivedana Sabha, a public meeting by Chief Minister K Chandrasehkar Rao, with his daughter Sindhu Sarma, an IPS officer. The sight of the father-daughter duo working together at Kongara Kalan had left viewers inspired.

Speaking about his book, he said: “In the book, I have discussed the tactical steps police officers must take to comb rural and forest lands in pursuit of Maoists. I have also mentioned about the changing roles of police officers in the recent times, and tips to maintain a healthy personal and professional life balance.”

The retired SP launched the book on his wife’s birthday to honour her for being his pillar of support.

“Nenu Santa Kuda... Okka Jeevana Katha celebrates my professional and personal journeys. My wife, Santa, has been on my side through thick and thin, and that is why I decided to launch this book on her special day,” the writer added.