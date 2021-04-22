Take a walk, breathe

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : If you are still reading the news, then you know that everything looks pretty grim now. In the throes of the Covid-19 second wave, we can take some consolation in the fact that we have been through this before.

We already know that the virus not only poses a threat to our lives, but can also take a toll on our mental health. In these trying times, a dose of ecotherapy can help you break cycles of negative thoughts.

The best part is that you might find it right in your neighbourhood. Mental health experts have said that one of the main reasons for urban isolation is lack of connection to nature. On World Earth Day, here is a list of a few parks in the city you can head to admire the gifts of mother earth, and get your fill of fresh, organic Vitamin D.

Wilderness Park

You can throw in a refreshing bike/car ride to your ‘green time’ if you head towards Konda Gorre Wilderness Park, located 30 km away from Hyderabad. Developed by the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation Ltd (TSFDC) at Lalgadi Malakpet Forest block, the park is located on Karimnagar highway. Besides 10,000 trees, the place boasts of 2.5 km of walking/jogging tracks, and has plans to develop cycling tracks, campsites and green cafes. It’s also a treat for bird watchers with regular sightings of rare birds. The site also offers curated walks to enjoy the diversity of colours, shades and textures of various fallen leaves on the forest floor. Sounds like a haven for a nature lover, doesn’t it?

Japanese Garden

In case you want to get in touch with your Zen side, this park with Japanese design elements is the place to go. The garden boasts of 20,000 trees and plants, and lights which are charged by solar power. It combines motifs of Eastern philosophy like lanterns, stones, water and nature, making it the perfect place for your meditation sessions. Talk a walk on the cobbled pathways or sit on the benches to soak in the view around. Amid the hustle-bustle of Jubilee Hills, this green nook (besides KBR Park) can help you reconnect with yourself.

GHMC Dog Park

Trust me, your pooches need a walk, too. And the sight of several good boys and girls having a good time can do wonders for your mental health. Why not treat your best friends to an hour of uninhibited joy in a park specially designed for them? The GHMC Dog Park at Gachibowli is the first of its kind in the country. With three lawns, a loo cafe and a splash pool, the 1.2-acre park provides ample space for your pets to run free and meet new friends. A 7,000 square feet children’s play area was also inaugurated here which offers various fun and adventure facilities for kids. If you have been thinking about adding fun activities to your sedentary work-from-home schedule, this is a great place to start.

Panchatatva Park

This park within Indira Park in Domalguda has a pathway based on the concept of acupuncture. The pathway integrates five elements of nature viz. earth, water, fire, sky and air. Being in close proximity to these offers many health benefits. Besides catching up with a cool summer break under the canopy of trees, a stroll on the pathway can reportedly help improving your blood circulation and reducing inflammation. A walk in a garden can help you put your mind off the raging pandemic. The garden also houses a ‘8-shaped’ pathway called Infinity Walk. Circumambulations on the path can help one anchor her thoughts and improve concentration.

Paala Pitta Cycling Park

If walking is not your thing, try cycling? Named after the Telangana state bird, this 35-acre park at Kothaguda has all the ingredients for happy hours — traffic-free cycling tracks where you can pedal away without the fear of an agonising death, hundreds of trees, a small water body and bicycles on rent. Developed by Telangana State Forest Development Corporation Ltd., the park has a track spanning three km. It’s open from 6 am to 10 am in the morning, and from 3 pm to 6 pm in the evening, thus abiding by the night curfew timings. Wear your masks and helmets, practise physical distancing and pedal away your worries on paths lined by silvery-barked eucalyptus trees.

City lung spaces: Asnapshot

19 Number of major parks

17 Theme parks with themes like palmetum, ficus, bougainvilleas etc.

105 Stretches along which central median greenery was developed

919 Colony parks

— Kakoli Mukherjee kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com @KakoliMukherje2