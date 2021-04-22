STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana artist to display work in Milan

Madhuri is the lone Indist to be invited to showcase her works at the exhibition organised by M.A.D.S., a contemporary art gallery.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Madhuri Srikanth, an artist, with roots in Telangana, has received an invite to showcase her works at ‘Romantica’, an international art exhibition, to be held at Milan, Italy between April 23 and May 3.  Madhuri is the lone Indist to be invited to showcase her works at the exhibition organised by M.A.D.S., a contemporary art gallery.

Three of her paintings priced at $2,000 each will also be on sale during the exhibition. One is a Benevolent Buddha (acrylic painting on a clay board), Golden Geisha and Shadow Sway (Tanjore painting with 0.22 carat gold, semi-precious stones accompanied with poster colours on wooden panel). 

Born in Nalgonda, Madhuri is a self-taught painter, and believes canvas is her medium to express her dreams. She says, “This festival opens doors to possibilities of showcasing art in a different light, with colours becoming the messengers of thought and memory.” 

Madhuri was inspired from her mother’s Rangoli as a child and started dealing with colours from a young age. Madhuri believes that, “Painting is not a hobby or a means to unwind, but a serious passion that I live with every day.”

A mother of two, and a professional technocrat, Madhuri has developed command over various forms of paintings, without any formal training. From colour portraits, to murals, from sand art to Tanjore paintings, Madhuri has done exceptional work in at least six forms of paintings. Some of her notable art works include Thanjore, Madhubani, Murals, Warli, Texture Painting and Oil Paintings. Being a constant learner, Madhuri says that “Art is not what the artist sees, but what others feel.”

