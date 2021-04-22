VINN Hospital denies patient’s claims of torture and detainment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after a 54-year-old Covid-19 patient alleged that VINN Hospital had detained him for not paying a bill of Rs 4.20 lakh for his treatment, the hospital denied the claims on Wednesday. The hospital, in a statement said, “The issue arose due to the fault of insurance companies and VINN hospital management has provided full support to the patient. The hospital management has taken good care of him.”

The patient, Rama Rao from Alwal, who is a retired government employee, had posted a video on social media, airing his woes. In the video, which went viral, Rama Rao alleged that three days ago, the hospital had asked him to pay `4.20 lakh immediately. “They stopped my treatment. On Monday night, the hospital staff moved me to another room and locked me up there. I was not provided food and water,” he said.

Following this, another video surfaced, in which the man said, “I accidentally sent the previous video about the hospital. The issue arose due to the fault of some insurance companies and VINN Hospital management has been very supportive. The hospital management is taking good care of me, so I would request that everyone forgive me for my mistake and end this matter.”

When Express asked Rama Rao about the video on Wednesday he said, “I apologised for making the video that went viral and I do not deny that the hospital took care of me and gave me proper treatment. However, on Tuesday, the hospital staff did lock me up and torture me.” He said that he made the second video, because the hospital had asked him for “feedback”.

COMPLAINANT CHANGES STATEMENT

