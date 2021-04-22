STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

VINN Hospital denies patient’s claims of torture and detainment

A day after a 54-year-old Covid-19 patient alleged that VINN Hospital had detained him for not paying a bill of Rs 4.20 lakh for his treatment, the hospital denied the claims on Wednesday. 

Published: 22nd April 2021 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A day after a 54-year-old Covid-19 patient alleged that VINN Hospital had detained him for not paying a bill of Rs 4.20 lakh for his treatment, the hospital denied the claims on Wednesday. The hospital, in a statement said, “The issue arose due to the fault of  insurance companies and VINN hospital management has provided full  support to the patient. The hospital management has taken good care of him.”

The patient, Rama Rao from Alwal, who is a retired government employee, had posted a video on social media, airing his woes. In the video, which went viral, Rama Rao alleged that three days ago, the hospital had asked him to pay `4.20 lakh immediately. “They stopped my treatment. On Monday night, the hospital staff moved me to another room and locked me up there. I was not provided food and water,” he said.

Following this, another video surfaced, in which the man said, “I accidentally sent the previous video about the hospital. The issue arose due to the fault of some insurance companies and VINN Hospital management has been very supportive. The hospital management is taking good care of me, so I would request that everyone forgive me for my mistake and end this matter.”

When Express asked Rama Rao about the video on Wednesday he said, “I apologised for making the video that went viral and I do not deny that the hospital took care of me and gave me proper treatment. However, on Tuesday, the hospital staff did lock me up and torture me.” He said that he made the second video, because the hospital had asked him for “feedback”.

COMPLAINANT CHANGES STATEMENT 
In the video, which went viral, Rama Rao alleged that three days ago, the hospital had asked him to pay Rs 4.20 lakh immediately. “They stopped my treatment. On Monday night, the hospital staff moved me to another room and locked me up there. I was not provided food and water,” he said. However, he retracted his statement, and said, “I accidentally sent the previous video about the hospital. The issue arose due to the fault of some insurance companies and VINN Hospital management has been very supportive. The hospital management is taking care of me, so I would request that everyone forgive me for my mistake.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp