Brothers thrashed by kin over property feud in Hyderabad

According to the police, when Uzairuddin was on his way home after offering namaz, one of his relatives Zafaruddin, along with his aides, stopped him.

Published: 24th April 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 10:07 AM

Assault; fight

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A youngster Mohd Uzairuddin and his brother Anas were reportedly attacked by their relative at University View Colony, Rajendranagar, late on Thursday. According to the police, when Uzairuddin was on his way home after offering namaz, one of his relatives Zafaruddin, along with his aides, stopped him. Then, they had a heated argument, which reportedly resulted in a fight where the accused attacked him with iron rods, sticks and stones. The victim sustained injuries on the head. Anas tried to save his brother, but the accused allegedly beat him up as well.

Sources say the clashing parties have disputes over ancestral property. K Kanakaiah, Inspector, Rajendranagar police station, said an attempt to murder case was registered against the accused. The injured persons have been discharged from hospital and are out of danger, he added.

Six-member gang held
Meanwhile, a six-member gang involved in stealing batteries which provide backup for CCTV cameras were arrested by the Rachakonda police at Saroornagar on Friday. Police recovered 40 batteries, worth `2 lakh from them.

