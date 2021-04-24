STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Depressed woman kills child and self in Hyderabad

The police suspect that she was upset owing to mental disorders and could have taken the extreme step due to the same. 

Published: 24th April 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman allegedly killed her child and herself in Alwal on Thursday. The woman Bishnupriya Giri and the child Hritika were found dead in their rented flat.

Bishnupriya Giri and her child Hritika,
who were found dead on Thursday

According to the police, the husband Sudhendu Giri, 42, and Bishnupriya, belonging to Odisha, got married eight years ago.

For the past three years, the couple along with their three-and-a-half-year-old daughter were residing in a rented flat at Old Alwal. 

Sudhendu was working for a pharma company, while Bishnupriya, who had earlier completed post graduation, has been at home taking care of the child.

The police said for the past few months, she has been showing signs of mental illness and the family had sought cure through yoga and meditation. But, there was no improvement. 

Often she would stay by herself without talking to anybody. On Thursday, Sudhendu left to work at 9 am and returned home at around 8.30 pm. He knocked on the door, but there was no response. Then, he called Bishnupriya on the mobile, but there was no response. After he peeped through the ventilator, he found his wife and daughter dead. Alerted by the house owners, police rushed to the spot, shifted the bodies for postmortem and started investigation.

A case of murder, under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, for the child’s death against Bishnupriya and another case for her death under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been registered and investigation is in process, said A Gangadhar, Inspector, Alwal police station.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

