For want of vials: COVID vaccine drive halted in private hospitals in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 vaccination has come to a screeching halt in private healthcare facilities in Hyderabad as well as most districts across the State, owing to what the hospitals claim is lack of vials.. When Express checked the Co-WIN app, which was launched to facilitate vaccination process including registration, on Friday, not a single private hospital was listed for registration among vaccination centres in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts till April 30.

When contacted, some of the private hospitals informed that they can not take up vaccination as they have not received vaccine vials from the State government. They also asked to call back and check again on Monday for vaccine availability.

Curiously, only two vaccination centres were listed in Medchal district and both are private facilities, Malla Reddy Narayana Hospital and Malla Reddy Hospital CVC. While the private vaccination centres have been shut down in most parts of the State, only a handful of government vaccination centres are functioning.

As on Friday, only 17 vaccination centres in Hyderabad were listed for registration till April 30 and they included the Government ENT Hospital and 16 Urban Primary Health Centres in Bandlaguda, Bhoiguda, Chuttal Basthi, DBR Mills, Esamia Bazar, Gaganmahal, Jahanuma, Kutty Vellodi, Mettuguda, Mohammadguda, Panjesha, RFPTC, Sultan Bazar, Umda Bazar, Aman Nagar and Uppuguda. These 16 health centres are not available for registration on all days and only 13 of them were available for registration for Saturday.