Hyderabad: Guard who went to check lift electrocuted, building owner held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The alleged negligence of a building owner in the maintenance of the wiring in a lift claimed the life of the building watchman at VV Nagar of Sanath Nagar on Tuesday. The watchman Venkat Rao, 42, who went to check the lift wiring, got electrocuted. The incident took place on Tuesday, but only came to light on Friday. The Sanath Nagar police have already registered a case causing death due to negligence against the building owner and started an investigation.

According to the police, Rao belongs to the Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh. About a decade ago, he migrated to the city with his wife Laxmi and two children to earn his livelihood. For the past few years, he had been working as a watchman at the building. On Tuesday, when the lift was not functioning, the owners asked Rao to go and check the wiring. In the process, he got electrocuted.

It was later found that the lift was not functioning properly prior to Tuesday, due to loose wiring.Alleging the negligence of the owner in the maintenance of lift caused led to the lift failure and the same resulted in the death of Rao, his family members lodged a complaint.Sanath Nagar police said they are probing the incident and based on the evidence, the owner will be summoned for questioning.