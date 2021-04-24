STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Guard who went to check lift electrocuted, building owner held

The alleged negligence of a building owner in the maintenance of the wiring in a lift claimed the life of the building watchman at VV Nagar of Sanath Nagar on Tuesday. 

Published: 24th April 2021 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The alleged negligence of a building owner in the maintenance of the wiring in a lift claimed the life of the building watchman at VV Nagar of Sanath Nagar on Tuesday. The watchman Venkat Rao, 42, who went to check the lift wiring, got electrocuted. The incident took place on Tuesday, but only came to light on Friday. The Sanath Nagar police have already registered a case causing death due to negligence against the building owner and started an investigation.

According to the police, Rao belongs to the Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh. About a decade ago, he migrated to the city with his wife Laxmi and two children to earn his livelihood. For the past few years, he had been working as a watchman at the building. On Tuesday, when the lift was not functioning, the owners asked Rao to go and check the wiring. In the process, he got electrocuted. 

It was later found that the lift was not functioning properly prior to Tuesday, due to loose wiring.Alleging the negligence of the owner in the maintenance of lift caused led to the lift failure and the same resulted in the death of Rao, his family members lodged a complaint.Sanath Nagar police said they are probing the incident and based on the evidence, the owner will be summoned for questioning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp