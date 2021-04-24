Hyderabad man held for harassing woman on Instagram

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda cyber crime department on Thursday arrested a man who has been reportedly threatening a woman on social media platform Instagram. The accused Chapala Praveen, 22, a handloom worker, met a woman, who came to stay at his grandmother’s place.

They became friends, but when the accused proposed a romantic relationship, the woman reportedly rejected him.

Later, when the woman left to go to her native place, the accused assumed that she is ignoring him and developed a grudge against her.

He created a fake Instagram profile and sent her a request. Once the woman accepted the request, he started sending her abusive messages and threatened to kill her, if she didn’t marry him.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the Investigation Officer collected all the necessary details and on credible information, the accused was apprehended on Thursday and would be produced to judicial custody. Later, netizens were advised not to accept friend requests from strangers.