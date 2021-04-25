STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Change of clothes fails to help this Hyderabad thief

Based on the complaint, the Jubilee Hills Crime Staff formed four teams to trace out the alleged perpetrator.

Robbery, theft

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Sleuths with the Jubilee Hills police station on Saturday nabbed a man accused of stealing a gold chain. According to the complainant, Alivelu, a resident of Borabanda, was waiting for a bus at the bus station at Road no. 36, Jubilee Hills, when the accused reportedly snatched the gold chain weighing about 2.5 tolas and fled from the scene. 

Along with the local information and CCTV footage, the accused was identified as Sheriguda Shiva Kumar who used his two-wheeler to commit the crime. The footage also showed that the offender directly went to his residence in Tanguturu village in Moinabad and the team went to his residence and nabbed the offender. He was booked under Section 382 of the Indian Penal Code. Records show that he has six similar cases under his name.

