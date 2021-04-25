Fake Facebook profile of Ramagundam Commissioner asks citizens for money

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A gang of hackers allegedly created a fake Facebook account under the name of Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana as ‘V Satyanarayana IPS’.The group would reportedly send friend requests to group members that send money through online payment platforms like Google Pay and PhonePe.

The CP who identified the fake Facebook account created under his name through cybercrime police. He appealed to group members that such account not concerned and not to send money. On the direction of CP, cyber crime police traced two persons belonged to Devganj Maninpuri in Uttar Pradesh.

Mitilesh and Navin created a fake Facebook account. Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 request members on behalf the Commisioner. Two teams have been formed to nab the accused involved in the case. The CP said that they would be nabbing them soon.