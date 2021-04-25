Hyderabad: Denied bed in hospital, crash victim dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 48-year-old man, who received severe injuries in a road accident at Champapet on Friday, was denied admission at a corporate hospital citing shortage of beds. His family stated that due to shortage of beds in the nearby hospital, they had to rush to another hospital for treatment, where he died. Rao was hit by an RTC bus. A case of rash and negligent driving causing death has been registered against the driver.

A resident of Badangpet, he was going to office on Friday morning when an RTC bus hit his bike near the Gandhi statue at Champapet. His son K Leela Pavan Kishore rushed to the spot and shifted him to a corporate hospital which is less than 2 km from the accident spot.

But when they arrived, the hospital refused to admit Rao saying there were no beds available, due to which, they had to rush to another hospital at Malakpet, which is at around 5 km distance from the first hospital. The second hospital admitted Rao, but he was declared dead soon. Meanwhile, the corporate hospital where Rao was first taken for treatment, denied any case of a trauma patient on Friday.