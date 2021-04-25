Online betting racket busted in Hyderabad, Rs 7 lakh seized  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Malkajgiri Special Operations Team along with Neredmet police on Saturday arrested four persons in connection to an illegal betting racket. The main accused Maddali Sai Kumar, 35, who was a bookie, used to organise betting during cricket and horse racing events. Based on a reliable tip-off, the police arrested Sai and three other gamblers who used to help Sai with organising.

Assistant bookie P Kishore, 39, a medical agent, K Sandeep, 27, an event manager and P Kishore Babu, 28, a driver, would gather at Sai’s rented flat in Sainathpuram. All four had good contacts with those who would bet on cricket matches, mostly through social media platforms and other online betting platforms.

The accused organised betting and took payments through online transactions. The police seized Rs 7.21 lakh in cash, six smartphones, four basic phones and one 32” LED TV and booked the accused under Sections 3,4 and 5 of the Telangana Gaming Act.