Hyderabad to get four new crematoriums

HYDERABAD: As Covid-19 deaths are increasing with each passing day, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to set up four new LPG-based crematoriums in the city.The relatives and family members of the deceased have been waiting in long queues for hours to perform the last rites of their loved ones. Although there are graveyards in many parts of the city, there is opposition from local residents against burying or cremating Covid-19 bodies.

The work has already began on the four new crematoriums which will come up in Patancheru, Devunikunta in Nampally, SP Nagar in Malkajgiri and Santosh Nagar. All necessary equipment has been installed at an estimated cost of `90 lakh at each crematorium. They include temporary sheds, compound walls and other facilities. The GHMC has recently invited tenders from firms for the operation and maintenance of LPG-based crematorium and to make it operational by the end of the week.

These LPG-based crematoriums will be under operation round-the-clock and 24/7. Another crematorium would be set up in Hayathnagar soon. These LPG-based crematoriums will be installed in the existing Hindu crematoriums.

The LPG-fuelled crematoriums can cremate a body in 1.5 to 2 hours, against the four hours that an electric facility needs, while consuming lesser energy than the electric counterparts. Each crematorium is set to cremate at least 12 bodies per day. For burning a single body, it requires 15 kilogrammes LPG and over five litres of diesel.

While cremating the bodies of persons, who die of coronavirus, those who man the crematoriums will be asked to follow the guidelines prescribed by the State and Central government.In addition to these measures, instructions were issued to the GHMC Zonal Commissioners to expedite the measures for repairing defunct cremation platforms and address issues like the construction of temporary sheds and compound walls at the earliest.