STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

COVID-19: Secunderabad Cantonment residents impose 'self-lockdown' after 5 pm

The residents claim that just night curfew might not be enough, which is why they are increasing the curfew timings for their associations to minimise the risk of spreading the virus.

Published: 27th April 2021 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Secunderabad Cantonment

Secunderabad Cantonment (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the fear of increasing COVID-19 cases grips the people of Hyderabad, several residential associations, especially from the Secunderabad Cantonment area, have decided to go into 'self lockdown' post 5 pm. 

The residents claim that just night curfew might not be enough, which is why they are increasing the curfew timings for their associations to minimise the risk of spreading the virus as the healthcare infrastructure in the state is under tremendous stress.

Speaking to the The New Indian Express, Satish Kumar Gupta, president of Secunderabad Cantonment Welfare Organisation, said, "In the past 10 days around 10 people have died in our colony due to COVID-19. In almost every house, someone or the other is getting affected. Considering all that, we have decided to have a self-imposed lockdown for us post 5 pm in our area, as that is the only way to reduce the spread of the virus and save lives."

More than 100 establishments and 250 families will follow this lockdown in the Vasavi Nagar in SCB area. Other colonies in the city have also decided to impose a similar lockdown for their residents. 

Meanwhile, the United-Federation Of Resident Welfare Associations (U-FERWAS) has also written to the State government on Monday suggesting few measures to combat the crisis. 

They have urged the government to identify hostels, hotels and guest houses in each zone that can be converted into isolation centres and temporary care centres with skeletal staff from hospitals and volunteers.

Additionally, they have asked to establish zonal coordination teams in the GHMC area and also establish helplines for volunteers to join the effort. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Secunderabad Cantonment COVID19 Coronavirus Secunderabad lockdown Self lockdown
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp