COVID-19: Secunderabad Cantonment residents impose 'self-lockdown' after 5 pm

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the fear of increasing COVID-19 cases grips the people of Hyderabad, several residential associations, especially from the Secunderabad Cantonment area, have decided to go into 'self lockdown' post 5 pm.

The residents claim that just night curfew might not be enough, which is why they are increasing the curfew timings for their associations to minimise the risk of spreading the virus as the healthcare infrastructure in the state is under tremendous stress.

Speaking to the The New Indian Express, Satish Kumar Gupta, president of Secunderabad Cantonment Welfare Organisation, said, "In the past 10 days around 10 people have died in our colony due to COVID-19. In almost every house, someone or the other is getting affected. Considering all that, we have decided to have a self-imposed lockdown for us post 5 pm in our area, as that is the only way to reduce the spread of the virus and save lives."

More than 100 establishments and 250 families will follow this lockdown in the Vasavi Nagar in SCB area. Other colonies in the city have also decided to impose a similar lockdown for their residents.

Meanwhile, the United-Federation Of Resident Welfare Associations (U-FERWAS) has also written to the State government on Monday suggesting few measures to combat the crisis.

They have urged the government to identify hostels, hotels and guest houses in each zone that can be converted into isolation centres and temporary care centres with skeletal staff from hospitals and volunteers.

Additionally, they have asked to establish zonal coordination teams in the GHMC area and also establish helplines for volunteers to join the effort.