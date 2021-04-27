DIYs are here to stay  

Sri Jahnavi By

HYDERABAD: The second wave of the ‘Chinese virus’ is spreading like wildfire and altering our lives. But nothing can stop women from pampering themselves, even if they have to do it all by themselves at home, in some cases, with their neighbour’s help.

Tanya Sharma, a working woman, tries to do as much as possible at home on her own. “I’m a beauty conscious person and home grooming techniques have always been my thing. But sometimes I take my neighbour’s help,” she says.

There are many like her in the city, who have kept away from parlours and salons ever since Covid-19 broke out. Despite a massive dip in their business, grooming professionals in Hyderabad have not lost heart. Afreen Begum, a beautician, is upset that her parlour is not bustling with the chatter and gossip of her clients, but she understands the risks that the pandemic has thrown at the world. “Despite taking all safety precautions, only a few regular customers show up once a month or once every two months,” she says.

Nevertheless, Afreen has been giving her customers self-grooming tips, hoping to build a trustworthy relationship with them. Sugar scrubs, tomato paste facials, aloe vera/egg/henna masks for hair care are some of the DIY tips she shares with them.

R Hari Krishna, who owns a spa, says people have turned finicky because of the pandemic. He has discontinued a few services which involve direct contact with the skin, such as shaving.But otherwise, Krishna has made sure that all hygiene protocols are followed. For those at home, he suggests that they use only branded and a select few herbal products.

Daraksha, a graduate student who looks after herself head to toe, has been making a turmeric-besan face mask. “Exploring and experimenting with home grooming methods on YouTube is one of my favourite hobbies,” she says.

