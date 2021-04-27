STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Keep them safe while you recover

Health experts have safety recommendations to help us deal with Covid-19. 

Published: 27th April 2021 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many animals have suffered since Covid-19 broke out last year. With a lot of misinformation, they heartlessly abandoned their pets fearing that the disease would spread through them. Now, with the second wave of the pandemic and almost every household reporting positive cases, boarding houses and kennels are stepping up and helping pet parents by looking after their pets while they recover. 

Prerana Jha, animal communicator and founder of Bellyfills Pet Food and Boarding, Nadergul, says after getting multiple requests, they opened their doors for all dogs, even for those whose parents are down with Covid. Their home-like AC boarding facility accommodates four to six dogs at a time. Their prices start from Rs 750/day and they provide home-cooked food.

“We have been boarding cats belonging to those who’ve tested positive ever since the first wave hit us,” says Ekta Bhatia, owner of Purry Vibes Cattery, Attapur. The home-based cat boarding service offered at Rs 500 per day includes food and litter; currently, they have one cat from an affected family. Each cat gets their own room, and this, “Helps in curtailing the spread of any possible infections or viruses from one cat to another,” she adds.

A canine behaviourist, who owns Pawtopia Boarding and Training in Madhapur, Akhila Madireddy Kandadai, started boarding dogs three weeks ago. “We keep aside one kennel specifically for a Covid-19 family, and this is for free,” she says. She has looked after two such pets, one of which was taken back two days ago after the family tested negative, she said. Prices start at Rs 450 and vary according to the breed. 

Ashwin who runs the Benzi Cattery in Gachibowli has looked after 15 cats since last year and currently has three under his care. He, however, only takes cats of known clients. He says, “Honestly, cats can be managed at the client’s home itself unless the client is terribly ill and is unable to look after them.”

Maintain distance from your pet if you have Covid 

Panneeru Teja, canine behaviourist and owner, Scoobies pet services, Cherlapally feels that if a person is in quarantine, they should not interact with their pets. Teja has looked after 80 pets of Covid parents since last year and presently has five pets under his care. They charge Rs 700/day which includes food, shelter and medicated baths.

“Even as people are affected with Covid-19, psychologically pets also go through depression and trauma. Pets are sensitive and require to be taken care as much as a human being during these times,” comments Mantravadi Chandra Sekhar, owner, Progressive Canines, Hayathnagar. His open boarding space with space for pets to move around has boarded for 65 pets since last year and currently has eight pets. The pricing is between Rs 500-Rs 1,000 depending on the size of the pet, food intake, activities and care, etc. 

Archana Rao of Bhairav Camps Dog Boarding Facility, Yapral, says, “The main issue with having dogs at home is taking them for walks, preparing their food etc. Either they have to get someone to do this or put the pets in a safe boarding house until they recover.” Archana has been helping with pets since the end of last year and currently has two such dogs in her care. 

Don’t want to take responsibility

“A lot of people bought dogs last year because their kids wanted one or since they were WFH and bored. However, they forget that owning a pet comes with a lot of responsibility. They are no less than a newborn baby. Unfortunately, many buy dogs and then either abandon them, put them up for adoption or board them forever since they are unable to manage,” says Rishi Singh, founder, Gods Own Dog boarding, Nallagandla. Every day, they receive four calls saying they are unable to manage and want to give their dogs away. “It breaks our heart to see such things happening,” he shares. They currently have four dogs from families infected by Covid. 

How to care for your pets if you test positive for Covid-19

Every pet owner has to be prepared for the worst, while they’re still healthy. Write down a list of the pet’s walking and feeding schedules, medicines, preparation methods if on home food, etc

Keep a bag ready with at least 20 days worth of dry food and medicines, treats, a set of leash and collar, toys, etc. in case the pet has to be sent anywhere in the event of your hospitalisation

Speak to boarding places, friends or relatives who are ready to take care of your pet if you fall sick and make a list of them with numbers for ready reference

Speak to boarding places, friends or relatives who are ready to take care of your pet if you fall sick and make a list of them with numbers for ready reference

If you’ve taken a test, make sure you hand over the walks to the dog walker, with all safety measures such as a separate leash and sanitiser kept outside your home for their use. If a dog walker is unavailable, alert the boarding facility/a friend

Usually, dogs also recognise that their parent is sick and will try to comfort them, but as lovely as it is, this can also add to the dogs’ stress. It is advisable to have your other family members cheer up the situation by engaging the dog with a little bit of tricks training, puzzles, and other engagements. Scent games and providing items to chew on, such as bones, nylabones, Kongs and other chew toys would keep the dog calmer

-Vinod Poyilath, certified canine behaviour consultant & trainer, founder, Woof Buddies Dog Boarding Home

— Tamanna S Mehdi

tamanna@newindianexpress.com  

@tamannamehdi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp