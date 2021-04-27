STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Nurses in Hyderabad hospitals go under severe stress as COVID-19 cases rise

K Jyothi, a staff nurse at King Koti hospital, stated that she has witnessed immense traumatic situations in the past year and now forced to face the horrors of the second wave.

Published: 27th April 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

A woman holds on to two children as they wait their turn to get tested for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

A woman holds on to two children as they wait their turn to get tested for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo| AP)

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the increasing pressure on healthcare infrastructure due to rising COVID-19 cases, a number of nurses in Hyderabad hospitals say they are going on with the fight against the pandemic despite facing multiple challenges.

K Jyothi, a staff nurse at King Koti hospital, stated that she has witnessed immense traumatic situations in the past year and now forced to face the horrors of the second wave. "Patients are increasing each day and there's a shortage of staff to deal with the situation properly. We get around 200 daily cases. We are scared, but we selected this profession and in times of crisis, so we have to rise to the occasion," she said.

She added, "Even though we are worried about the rapid spread of the infection, we comfort patients saying that they will be fine and motivate them to remain mentally strong We usually have 40 leaves yearly now, and we used to work for two consecutive days and take leave for the next two days, but now we are unable to have that, making us restless."

"A lot of us have already tested positive as and so we need to manage with minimal staff. Previously, we would have one staff member for 10 patients, but now for 70 patients in a ward, there is one incharge and two staff members. We are mentally depressed, but we want to serve people," he added.

While the situation is tough for nurses in COVID-dedicated hospitals, nurses working in other hospitals are also facing problems. C Ramadevi, a nurse working in the emergency department of Osmania Hospital, stated that even though it’s not a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, a lot of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 come to the hospital.

"We try to convince them and request them to go to a COVID hospital. Sometimes, even ambulances just leave the patient at the hospital without any information. We have to work while wearing PPE kits, masks and face shield, but sometimes the ensemble chokes us. My husband and I work in the same hospital. We have to distance ourselves from our children to protect them. I stopped going to family gatherings as well," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Hyderabad COVID cases King Koti hospital
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp