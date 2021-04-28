Sky is the limit for this 19-yr-old

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : At 19, she has made her mark on social media with her Instagram posts on innovative makeup transitions. One of the youngest entrepreneurs in Hyderabad, she has co-founded Pehnava, a clothing line, with her best friend’s sister Divya Joshi. In conversation with Sri Jahnavi, Prarthana Agarwal talks about her transition from being bullied for her looks to becoming a digital creator. Excerpts:

What pushed you to become a digital creator?

I was bullied a lot because of my physical appearance, which made me feel insecure. But then I encountered a video-making app, through which I got introduced to the real world and met people who were cool. They did not bully or hate me. I started recording simple lip-sync videos to recover from all the negativity in my life and moved on to making videos about body positivity and self-love, which were well received. I even posted these on Instagram, where I now have a family which showers me with love and positivity.

How did this bring a positive twist in your life?

The bullying had caused me mental distress, and content creation was one of the things that motivated me to fight the negative influences, taught me to love myself and gave me a constructive reality check. When I reached a certain number of followers, I began to receive offers to collaborate. I earned my first income of `4,000 when I was 16, and it was a proud moment in my life because it gave me confidence. When my family heard of this, they were overjoyed and a bit surprised.

What made you start your apparel brand?

Our clothing line is primarily designed by and for women. I’ve always been a plus-size woman, so I understand how difficult it is to find trendy and fashionable outfits. I’ve wanted to do something like this since childhood because collecting the latest and most affordable clothing, particularly for women like me, has always been a dream. We assume that clothes are made to fit us, but it’s the other way around. My partner, Divya Joshi, and I are pleased to see that people are enthusiastic about this new concept and are willing to support us.

Who’s your mentor?

My mother has always been and will continue to be my role model and mentor. She is the one constant in my life, who has always encouraged, inspired, guided, and moulded me into becoming ‘Prarthana Agarwal’. I’ve seen her work hard and I’ve seen her succeed through numerous setbacks. She’s a bossy woman who turned me into one. She has always been effective in juggling her work and personal life, which makes her the perfect example of a strong and successful woman.

What’s the importance of content creators?

Today, social media is a powerful force. The creation of content depends on the individual who is creating it as well as the audience’s viewpoint. It’s a fantastic platform for showcasing one’s ideas and talents, as well as providing an opportunity to promote small business owners, such as myself. At the same time, there’s a downside where freedom of speech is misused. One should know the thin line of difference between feedback, roasters and hate spreaders. If they don’t like some content or think that it is inappropriate, they should convey their opinion in a decent manner.

What message are you trying to give?

I want people to know that they are not alone and that it is not their fault if they are chastised because of their physical appearance or inability to keep up with their teammates. The most important thing is to have faith in yourself, take care of your mental health and love yourself. Everyone is unique in their own way. When it comes to Pehnava, fashion isn’t just for the fit and trim, it’s for everyone.

What’s next for you?

For Pehnava, I have a five-year vision. My partner and I want to set up in-house manufacturing as well as ecofriendly production. I’m a BA student, so balancing my studies with professional duties is a challenge. But studying and working at the same time is fun.

Follow her on instagram @prarthana_agarwal_