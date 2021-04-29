Bengaluru man, Chinese national, 20 others held in mega loan app scam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyber Crime Police arrested BK Kalappa (24), a director of Finexpress Financial Services Pvt Ltd, and one of main accused in the mega loan app scam. The police also arrested 21 others, including a Chinese national Zhu Wei. Taking the ongoing investigation further, bank accounts that are identified to be associated with the loans apps have been frozen.

These accounts have close to Rs 400 crore in them. The other accused include K Nagaraju, Singi Madhu Babu and Palle Jeevana Jyothi. The police have regularized 4 accused persons on PT Warrant including a Chinese National Yi bai.