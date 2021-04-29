Follow ‘6 Ps’ while buying Remdesivir: Hyderabad police commissioner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar advised citizens to follow the ‘6 Ps’ while buying Remdesivir, which is being illegally sold at a high price in the black.

With more than 40 arrested for selling the drug at inflated prices, he also requested citizens to inform to the police if they come across any such case.

The 6 Ps, Kumar said, are — place, prescription, promises, price, privacy and product. The CP elaborated on each each of the principles. “Place — do not buy from any unknown website; only buy from the licensed supplier. Prescription — buy the following only if prescribed by the doctor. Promises — any fake promises on the efficacy of the vaccine are questionable. Price — always buy for MRP price, do report if demanded more. Privacy — do not reveal your IDs and passwords while buying the vaccine or anything on the internet. Product — Check with the already used people, if the vaccine and the details match,” said Kumar.

Meanwhile, Medipally police, along with a Special Operating Team, arrested a medical representative and store agent on Wednesday while they trying to sell Remdesivir at inflated prices. The two accused, Kuthadi Anjan Kumar (29) and Katasala Bhaskar (39) were held after the SIP of Medchal limits had provided tip off.