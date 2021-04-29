STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Follow ‘6 Ps’ while buying Remdesivir: Hyderabad police commissioner

With more than 40 arrested for selling the drug at inflated prices, he also requested citizens to inform to the police if they come across any such case. 

Published: 29th April 2021 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker.

A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar advised citizens to follow the ‘6 Ps’ while buying Remdesivir, which is being illegally sold at a high price in the black.

With more than 40 arrested for selling the drug at inflated prices, he also requested citizens to inform to the police if they come across any such case. 

The 6 Ps, Kumar said, are — place, prescription, promises, price, privacy and product. The CP elaborated on each each of the principles. “Place — do not buy from any unknown website; only buy from the licensed supplier. Prescription — buy the following only if prescribed by the doctor. Promises — any fake promises on the efficacy of the vaccine are questionable. Price — always buy for MRP price, do report if demanded more. Privacy — do not reveal your IDs and passwords while buying the vaccine or anything on the internet. Product — Check with the already used people, if the vaccine and the details match,” said Kumar.

Meanwhile, Medipally police, along with a Special Operating Team, arrested a medical representative and store agent on Wednesday while they trying to sell Remdesivir at inflated prices. The two accused, Kuthadi Anjan Kumar (29) and Katasala Bhaskar (39) were held after the SIP of Medchal limits had provided tip off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Remdesivir Hyderabad
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp