Make WFH interesting with these quick tips

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second wave is scary and many offices in the city have gone back to working from home. But WFH can be distracting and even boring at times. Here are a few tips to spruce up your home-office and make your job interesting

Ergonomic workstation

You will be working for over seven hours on the trot, invest in an ergonomic workstation. Get a desk and a chair so that you don’t hunch over your laptop. Get an ergonomic mouse that supports your wrist

Green workspace

Juhi Malhotra, who works in an MNC in Hyderabad, has beautified her desk with a small potted indoor plant. This helps her to focus on work better as it makes her feel as though she is in office and not at home. Also, studies have shown that plants help reduce stress

Dress up

Good clothes boost your confidence. Pick out athleisure outfits or some smart casuals, which motivate you to work. It’s important to maintain a routine -- shower, dress up and have your breakfast, just like you would on a normal work day.

Establish boundaries

Don’t mix business with pleasure. Sitaswin, who works for a corporation in the city, believes that working from home is challenging to execute because there are so many distractions at home. “My strategy is to approach any official assignment as a challenge and to complete the job on time,”he says. He established some family boundaries, such as telling them not to disturb him during his work hours

Plan ahead

Time your meetings in such a way that you get a break from staring the laptop/computer screen. Take a nap or else you might just end up with a headache and a stiff back. Preplan your day, if possible even the week, and make a to-do list assigning a deadline for every task. This will just reduce the stress and give you time to spend with your family and friends. Keep a diary or planner handy and organise your thoughts while you are breakfast