Customs officials at Hyderabad airport seize gold hidden in pasta machine

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad on Thursday arrested a passenger for concealing a gold bar weighing 2.7 kg in a pasta making machine. Customs officials intercepted the passenger who arrived from Dubai by flight EK- 5 2 6 .

On thorough questioning, he admitted to smuggling gold. Later, a 24-carat gold bar worth Rs 1.36 crore, was found concealed in a pasta making machine.

Earlier in April, CISF personnel at RGIA seized 1.14 kg of gold in liquid form worth Rs 30 lakh.