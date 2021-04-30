STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC notices to TS, PCCF over KBR Park ESZ issue

Court directs govt to go through issue carefully as KBR is one of the last remaining lung spaces in Hyd

Published: 30th April 2021 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The issue over declaring KBR National Park an Eco Sensitive Zone reached the High Court, after environmental activists from the city filed a petition on the issue. The petition was heard on Thursday by Chief Justice Hima Kohli. The High Court issued notices to the Telangana government and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, the respondents.

Lawyers of the respondents were asked by the Chief Justice to go through the issue carefully, keeping in mind that the National Park is located in a prime area, is in the middle of Hyderabad and is one of the last few remaining lung spaces in the city. The next hearing of the case has been posted to June 24. The petition has been filed by Kaajal Maheshwari, Jasveen Jairath and Sagar Dhara. Counsel for the petitioners include Ritwick Dutta and Rahul Choudhary, founders of LIFE (Legal Initiative for Forest and Environment), who have fought more than 500 cases related to environmental and forest issues.

The National Park has been mired in controversy since it came to be known that the State government plans to construct roads around it as part of its Strategic Road Development Plan, requiring chopping of more than 1,300 trees. Also, last year, its ESZ was finalised between 3-29 metres from the forest’s boundary, which would result in narrowing of the walkway around it.

Park mired in controversy

