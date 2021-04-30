Septuagenarian found dead at home in Hyderabad suburb

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 74-year-old man was found dead at his house in Venkateshwara Residency, Malkajgiri, on Wednesday.

According to the complainant Harish Krishnan, who used to deliver Venunadhan vegetables once-a-week on Wednesday, no one opened the door when he rang the bell this week. Then, with the help of the neighbours, he alerted the police.

The police broke open the door and found Venunadhan in an unconscious state. Harish is resident of Bhavani Nagar and used to keep a tab on the deceased since he was an elderly man. Venunadhan was declared after examination by medical personnel. The police are investigating the case.