Hyderabad civic body plans additional interchange on Outer Ring Road

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority HMDA) has drawn plans to develop an additional interchange to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) between exit number 4 and 5 at Mallampet, and take up road widening between Bachupally and Mallampet upto Bowrampet service road for a length of 6 km.

The HMDA has developed 158 km eight-lane access-controlled expressway as main carriageway (MCW) connecting the existing 19 interchanges. In addition to these, two interchanges at Narsingi and Janwada are under progress. The proposed interchange at Mallampet has been planned in view of the increasing traffic beside residential colonies that are coming up in the vicinity. The HMDA has invited consultancy services for a feasibility study and preparation of a detailed project report for the construction of the interchange.

According to sources, the consultancy will study upgradation, widening of existing road to full width as per the master plan, design of traffic junction at Bachupally cross road, and also look into enhanced safety and level of service for the road users, and minimal adverse impact on the local population due to road construction. The carriageway capacity will be designed based on the projected traffic volume at the close of 15 years commencing from the year of the traffic survey.