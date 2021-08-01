STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad civic body plans additional interchange on Outer Ring Road

The carriageway capacity will be designed based on the projected traffic volume at the close of 15 years commencing from the year of the traffic survey.

Published: 01st August 2021 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Outer Ring Road ORR from Pedda Amberpet to Shamshabad in Hyderabad.

Outer Ring Road ORR from Pedda Amberpet to Shamshabad in Hyderabad. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority HMDA) has drawn plans to develop an additional interchange to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) between exit number 4 and 5 at Mallampet, and take up road widening between Bachupally and Mallampet upto Bowrampet service road for a length of 6 km.

The HMDA has developed 158 km eight-lane access-controlled expressway as main carriageway (MCW) connecting the existing 19 interchanges. In addition to these, two interchanges at Narsingi and Janwada are under progress. The proposed interchange at Mallampet has been planned in view of the increasing traffic beside residential colonies that are coming up in the vicinity. The HMDA has invited consultancy services for a feasibility study and preparation of a detailed project report for the construction of the interchange.

According to sources, the consultancy will study upgradation, widening of existing road to full width as per the master plan, design of traffic junction at Bachupally cross road, and also look into enhanced safety and level of service for the road users, and minimal adverse impact on the local population due to road construction. The carriageway capacity will be designed based on the projected traffic volume at the close of 15 years commencing from the year of the traffic survey.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Outer Ring Road ORR Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority HMDA Bachupally cross road
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp