5 siblings held for murder in Hyderabad

The victim along with their father Mohd Fakir Ali, who has five sons and five daughters, owned several properties in the Hyderabad city.

Published: 02nd August 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

The accused persons threatened the victim with dire consequences and hatched a plan to kill her and claim the property.

The accused persons threatened the victim with dire consequences and hatched a plan to kill her and claim the property.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the murder case of advocate Rayeesa Fatima, Golconda police arrested five persons, all siblings of the victim. Even though it was reported that the main accused Mohd Arif Ali had stabbed Fatima, her brothers Mohd Rawoof Ali, Mohd Hassan Ali, Mohd Asif Ali and sister Sameena Begum had been planning to kill her, the police said.

The victim along with their father Mohd Fakir Ali, who has five sons and five daughters, owned several properties in the Hyderabad city. When Fakir Ali was alive, he intended to share a land measuring 400 sq yards among his daughters, but the accused opposed his proposal. Meanwhile, Ayesha Fatima, a sibling of the accused and victim, had filed a civil suit before the City Civil Court in Hyderabad and the court had issued summons to all the legal heirs, including the victim and all the accused persons.

Later, the accused persons threatened the victim with dire consequences and hatched a plan to kill her and claim the property. As per their plan and at the instance of other accused persons, Arif Ali went to the victim’s house on Thursday, picked up an argument regarding the property and reportedly killed her. After the murder, all the accused went into hiding. Based on credible information, the police nabbed the accused and sent them to judicial remand on Sunday.

