STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Friendship Day celebration at pub turns tragic in Hyderabad as woman, 23, dies on way home

The four friends celebrated Friendship Day at a pub and were returning home when the car they were travelling in crashed into some boulders on the roadside

Published: 02nd August 2021 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Car Crash

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Friendship Day celebration of four youngsters ended on a tragic note when a 23-year-old woman was killed in an accident at Gachibowli late on Sunday night. One more woman was severely injured and battling for life at hospital. The four friends celebrated Friendship Day at a pub and were returning home when the car they were travelling in crashed into some boulders on the roadside.

D Ashritha, 23, who is pursuing an M Tech in Canada, died on the spot, while her friend Taruni received severe injuries. Two others, Sai Prakash and Abhishek, escaped with minor injuries. Abhishek who was driving the vehicle in a drunken condition was booked under 304 II of the IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and arrested, said G Suresh, Inspector Gachibowli.

According to police, Ashritha, Taruni and Saiprakash had studied together at a reputed institute at Shankarpally. Ashritha went to Canada for higher studies and the other two were working in the city. Abhishek was their junior at college. Around 20 days ago, Ashritha came home for a one-month vacation.

Sunday being International Friendship Day, the four friends wanted to celebrate it together and decided to meet in the evening. Around 10pm, they gathered at SNORT Pub at Kondapur of Gachibowli police limits, consumed alcohol and had dinner. Around 11pm, they left the pub and started home in Abhishek’s car.

Midway, Abhishek, who was behind the wheel, lost control of the vehicle, which swerved to the extreme right and crashed into the boulders on the roadside. As the vehicle was travelling at high speed, it toppled a couple of times and landed on the ground. In the process, the rear right door got opened and Ashritha, sitting in the rear right, was thrown out of the vehicle. Taruni sitting in the rear left also received severe injuries. Abhishek and Sai Prakash escaped with minor injuries as the air balloons opened.

Police said a common friend, who saw the crash, rushed them to a nearby private hospital, but doctors declared Ashritha dead, while Taruni's condition is said to be critical.

In view of Bonalu celebrations on Sunday, liquor supply was prohibited. But the pub had violated the prohibitory orders and served alcohol. A case has been registered against the pub management also.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Friendship day hyderabad Hyderabad accident
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp