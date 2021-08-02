STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students of Hyderabad's Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University left in lurch over exams

Exam

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While exams in most universities and colleges have started in the State, the students of Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University (PSTU) are living in doubt due to the uncertainty caused by the non-announcement of exams. They are demanding that the university management conduct their final exams at the earliest, so that students can apply for future studies or jobs.

“The delay in our semester exams is making us worried about our future. We do not know when we will clear our course or if we will be able to apply for our future studies,” said a student on the condition of anonymity.

Kamal Suresh, Convenor, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Hyderabad, says scores of students are facing similar issues and they want an immediate solution for this. He also added that while most PG and UG universities in the State have released dates for the entrance exams of the college, there is no information for the university’s entrance exam as well. The student union on Saturday also gave a representation to the Vice Chancellor urging him to look into the matter.

