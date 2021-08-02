STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana: CCTVs aplenty, but cops hardly make use of them

Investigation officers either fail to collect footage from crime scenes or don’t submit it before courts, resulting in acquittals.

Published: 02nd August 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Police station CCTV

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Police Department has always maintained that CCTV cameras play a vital role in crime prevention and investigation, but the personnel in the State don’t seem to be submitting the camera footage as evidence during court trials, resulting in the acquittal of accused persons in several cases.

The courts have also pointed out this serious lapse several times, but there’s no sign of change. An analysis of a few cases of acquittal in the recent past exposes how the Investigation Officers (IO) have ignored this vital piece of evidence. They either didn’t collect the CCTV footage despite the presence of cameras at the crime scene or didn’t submit them before the court even after collecting them.

In a human trafficking case under the jurisdiction of the Golconda police, which was disposed of in July, the IO didn’t collect the CCTV footage, though the cameras were installed at the site of offence. The court, while acquitting the accused, noted, “In view of the said infirmities in the case of the prosecution, the possibility of the implication of the accused cannot be ruled out.”

In two attention diversion cases lodged at the Neredmet police station, which were disposed of in May, the CCTV footage from the site of offence, an ATM centre, was not submitted before the court. The court took strong objection to this and other investigation lapses, terming them “fatal” while acquitting the accused.

Further, in a hit-and-run case under the Chikkadpally police station limits, wherein a girl sustained serious injuries and her father died on the spot, the IO didn’t collect the CCTV footage from the accident spot, a traffic junction with high-end cameras. The court stated that the evidence produced against the accused was found to be unreliable and acquitted them.

As for a murder case investigated by the Saifabad police, wherein the accused was sentenced to life imprisonment in June, the IOs collected a hard disk containing CCTV footage of a hotel, where the murder had taken place, but failed to collect CCTV footage from the ATM kiosks, where the accused had withdrawn money from the victim’s bank account.

Acquittal in hit-and-run case in Hyderabad
In a hit-and-run case under the Chikkadpally police station limits, wherein a girl sustained serious injuries and her father died on the spot, the IO didn’t collect the CCTV footage from the accident spot, a traffic junction with high-end cameras. The court stated that the evidence produced against the accused was found to be unreliable and acquitted them

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Police Department CCTV Telangana police Telangana human trafficking case Chikkadpally police station
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp