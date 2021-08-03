STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Bonalu festivities witness a fiery finish in Hyderabad

Bonalu festivities come to a close with a grand procession and the immersion of ‘Mata Ghatams’ in Musi river at Chaderghat.

Published: 03rd August 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees gather in huge numbers for Bonalu celebrations at Simhavahini Mahankali temple, Lal Darwaza.

Devotees gather in huge numbers for Bonalu celebrations at Simhavahini Mahankali temple, Lal Darwaza. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bonalu festivities ended on a high note in Hyderabad on Monday evening. Devotees took out a colourful procession, which culminated in the immersion of ‘Mata Ghatams’ on the banks of Musi near Nayapul in Chaderghat.

The Mahankali Jatara was led by mighty jumbo Laxmi, who carried the Mata Ghatam of Akkanna Madanna temple at Hari Bowli. The procession was flagged off by Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and it passed through the main thoroughfares of Bela, Sudha Talkies, Lal Darwaza X-Roads, Shalibanda, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Pathargatti and Madina. Various temple committees welcomed the procession with banners and flowers. The grand parade passed off peacefully without any untoward incident.

Artistes dressed as Nava Durga at the Bonalu procession in Hyderabad on Monday

Despite the looming pandemic, cultural troupes and artistes from different parts of the State put up a great show throughout the procession. While youngsters danced their hearts out to the pulsating drum beats, the mythical ‘Potharajus’ stole the show. Ornate vehicles carrying artistes and kids dressed as mythological characters were also one of the main attractions.

What the future holds
Earlier in the day, oracle teller E Susheela, during the Rangam ritual performed at Akkanna Madanna temple, said that she would ensure the well-being of her devotees during the pandemic and stand by them in their difficult times. She urged the devotees to offer saka (an offering of neem leaves, turmeric and curd) continuously for five weeks to the Goddess.

Artistes steal the show
Despite the looming pandemic, cultural troupes and artistes from different parts of the State put up a great show throughout the procession. While youngsters danced their hearts out to pulsating drum beats, the mythical ‘Potharajus’ stole the show. Ornate vehicles carrying artistes and kids dressed as mythological characters were also one of the main attractions

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Ashada Bonalu festival Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar Mata Ghatam Mahankali temple Hyderabad Akkanna Madanna temple Musi river immersion
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp