Bonalu festivities witness a fiery finish in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Bonalu festivities ended on a high note in Hyderabad on Monday evening. Devotees took out a colourful procession, which culminated in the immersion of ‘Mata Ghatams’ on the banks of Musi near Nayapul in Chaderghat.

The Mahankali Jatara was led by mighty jumbo Laxmi, who carried the Mata Ghatam of Akkanna Madanna temple at Hari Bowli. The procession was flagged off by Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and it passed through the main thoroughfares of Bela, Sudha Talkies, Lal Darwaza X-Roads, Shalibanda, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Pathargatti and Madina. Various temple committees welcomed the procession with banners and flowers. The grand parade passed off peacefully without any untoward incident.

Artistes dressed as Nava Durga at the Bonalu procession in Hyderabad on Monday

Despite the looming pandemic, cultural troupes and artistes from different parts of the State put up a great show throughout the procession. While youngsters danced their hearts out to the pulsating drum beats, the mythical ‘Potharajus’ stole the show. Ornate vehicles carrying artistes and kids dressed as mythological characters were also one of the main attractions.

What the future holds

Earlier in the day, oracle teller E Susheela, during the Rangam ritual performed at Akkanna Madanna temple, said that she would ensure the well-being of her devotees during the pandemic and stand by them in their difficult times. She urged the devotees to offer saka (an offering of neem leaves, turmeric and curd) continuously for five weeks to the Goddess.

Artistes steal the show

