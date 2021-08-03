STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Greater Hyderabad civic body to hire 18 heavy-duty vacuum sweepers 

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation took the decision with an aim to keep main roads clean, to improve air quality as well as to ensure safety of manual sweepers.

GHMC workers clear accumulated water at the Ranigunj in Secunderabad.

GHMC workers clear accumulated water at the Ranigunj in Secunderabad.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To effectively clean and manage main roads under its limits, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to hire 18 compact heavy-duty vacuum sweepers for mechanical sweeping in five zones. The civic body took the decision to acquire these heavy-duty vacuum sweepers with an objective to remove dust on main roads and to improve air quality in the city.

As pedestrians, shoppers and commuters litter the roads, garbage and other waste that spreads around due to wind cause unhygienic and unsanitary conditions. To overcome this problem and to ensure the safety of manual sweepers, especially in the prevailing dusty conditions due to ongoing construction activity, the GHMC took its latest decision. The civic body has been doing mechanised sweeping work on certain roads through its existing fleet for the past 14 years and has decided to extend this to the other roads in the city by engaging private agencies on a hire basis.

As per the plan, the GHMC will initially hire sweepers of suction type technology with single-engine (self-propelled machines) for a period of one year, which will be extendable to another two years based on maintenance and working condition of machines in five zones. They include Khairatabad (5), LB Nagar (4), Secunderabad (4), Serilingampally (3) and Kukatpally (2). They have been divided into 18 packages. Each package contract is Rs 1,14,46,400. The selected agency will take up night sweeping 10 hours per day (9 pm to 7 am) on all 365 days of the year.

The total package will cost GHMC over Rs 32 crore per annum.

The selected bidder will be responsible to deploy the required number of mechanical road sweepers and their allied equipment on specified roads, for cleaning the road carriageway including the kerb and table drains. GHMC will install GPS devices on the machines and record the starting and ending time of work, and the kilometers swept. The final bills will be passed based on the GPS data recorded.

GHMC TO SPEND Rs 32 CRORE PER ANNUM
The total package will cost GHMC over Rs 32 crore per annum

