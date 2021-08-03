Hyderabad techie ends life due to work pressure

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 34-year-old techie ended his life due to alleged work pressure, in Chandanagar on Monday, August 2, 2021. The deceased was identified as Jangman Anil Kumar.

Anil Kumar has been working for an MNC for the past nine years. He, along with his wife, Jyothi, and four-year-old daughter Jaishina Malika, has been living at Kailash Nagar.

On Monday, they were going to a nearby school for their daughter’s admission. As they were about to start, Anil got a call from the office and stayed back at home. When his wife returned, she found him hanging from the ceiling fan. Based on his wife’s complaint, police started an investigation.

