Cash-strapped Greater Hyderabad civic body to splurge on office revamp

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when the cash-strapped Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is finding it difficult to pay the salaries and all projects except the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) are put on hold, the civic body has decided to spend a huge amount of money to renovate the fifth floor in the north block of the GHMC head office.

Sources say that the said floor is in good shape and there is not much to renovate at this juncture. A few months ago, wall painting and minor repairs were carried out on the same floor. However, the civic body has decided to renovate the existing working space on the GHMC fifth floor despite being under a severe financial crisis.

Sources said that for refurbishing the floor, the GHMC has invited expression of interest-cum-request for the proposal for engaging a consultant architect for the renovation of the existing working space on the fifth floor. The selected firm has to complete architectural and interior design and planning, including working drawings. They also have to prepare the concept plan like detailed drawings, material specifications and structural designs. The cost estimation for the walls and ceilings, modular workstations, fire detection, fire fighting, air conditioning, plumbing and sanitary works, electrical works, UPS and IT server room, false ceiling and other ancillary work, as per requirement, will also need to be provided. There can also be additions, alterations and deletion of any architectural design to the floor, sources added.