STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Time out alone time has its merits: Dr Purnima Nagaraja

This pandemic has succeeded, among many other things, to rob us of our sense of self and mastery over our time. Many today feel stressed and depressed about not having time to themselves. 

Published: 04th August 2021 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Solitaries are people who lead regular lives but are able to outline periods of solitude for themselves.

Solitaries are people who lead regular lives but are able to outline periods of solitude for themselves. (Representational image.)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  “Get married, or you’ll die alone!”
“You don’t have friends? You must be very lonely!”
Discourses, discussions and obsessions with loneliness have become an international pastime, since forever. Most people perceive loneliness to be a curse, a punishment, a fate worse than death, and many fears are born from this large, dark, looming object called loneliness.

Loneliness puts people at risk for anxiety, depression and poor physical, emotional and psychological health, but today, I am not going to discuss the perils of loneliness. I’d like to do the opposite; not getting time alone to ourselves.

This pandemic has succeeded, among many other things, to rob us of our sense of self and mastery over our time. Many today feel stressed and depressed about not having time to themselves. 

“I wish I had more time to myself and my thoughts.” “I want to be alone for just a bit.” How often have we not had these thoughts in recent times? 

This is what mental health researchers have termed ‘aloneness,’ which is very different from loneliness. While loneliness can be depressing and stressful, aloneness can be empowering and healing.

Who are these solitaries? Are they just people who live alone and become crotchety and bitter in their old age? Quite contrary to this common belief, solitaries are people who lead regular lives but are able to outline periods of solitude for themselves.

People who make an effort to deliberately make some ‘me time’ are described by psychologists as being more open minded, expansive and, on the whole, a lot happier and self-contained as they are not fettered by conventional ideas of ‘be in a group or die alone’.

(The author is a mental health professional and psychotherapist at Dhrithi Wellness Clinic)

Thoughts on solitude & alone time

  • Make sure that it is time YOU plan and allot for yourself
  • If you are uncomfortable with the idea of being alone, don’t
  • Develop new hobbies, interests and avocations to fill your time, although lying in bed and staring at the ceiling is perfectly okay too!
  • Self-care is important. Make sure ‘alone time’ is not ‘neglect yourself’ time
  • Forced loneliness is depressing. Make sure your time out invigorates you. Cultivate a healthy inner life
  • Lastly, make sure that you choose to live in a way that makes time for you and the world around you. Cherish each of these as they should be
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhrithi Wellness Clinic me time benefits of alone time Dr Purnima Nagaraja Pandemic loneliness
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp