1 killed while cleaning manhole in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One worker died and another went missing after they went inside a manhole to decongest the drain in Padmavathinagar Colony of Vanasthalipuram late on Tuesday night, August 3, 2021. Two labourers were hired by a contractor to remove silt in the underground drainage but as the manhole was very deep, they slipped inside. The body of one worker Shiva, 25, has been pulled out of the manhole while the rescuers could not locate the other worker Anjaiah.

According to police, every two months, the slush which gets accumulated from Padmavathinagar and another 20 colonies is cleared manually. Shiva, who was the first to go inside the 10 feet deep manhole which connected to other drainage systems of the other colonies, drowned. Realising that Shiva was in danger, Anjaiah, 45, also got into the manhole and appears to have been washed away.