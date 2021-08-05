STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad man stabs woman for rejecting his proposal

After stabbing Chamanthi with a kitchen knife and severely injuring her, Girish injured himself in an attempt to kill himself.

Published: 05th August 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another incident of attack on a woman under the guise of love, 22-year-old Chamanthi was attacked by her alleged boyfriend Girish (25) in the presence of her family members at their home in Bowenpally on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

This is the third such incident in a week’s time in the city, after two women were killed by their boyfriends in separate incidents at Madhapur and Alwal on July 29 and August 2.

After stabbing Chamanthi with a kitchen knife and severely injuring her, Girish injured himself in an attempt to kill himself. While her family members looked on helplessly, neighbours rushed to their rescue, hearing their loud cries and that of Chamanthi shouting for help. Both of them were rushed to hospital, and are said to be out of danger. A case has been registered against Girish under attempt to murder and criminal trespassing, said K Ravi Kumar, Inspector Bowenpally.

According to the police, Chamanthi who works in a supermarket and Girish were in a relationship for the past four years and recently got separated. Since then, Girish has been harassing her and came up with a marriage proposal. But given his past behaviour, she rejected it. Bearing a grudge over the rejection, Girish, came to her house. As the victim and her family members were watching TV at home, he picked up an argument with her, even as her family members watched.

Taking them by surprise, he pulled out a kitchen knife that he brought with him and stabbed her multiple times, injuring her on her right hand and hip. He then injured himself in the stomach with the same knife. The case is under investigation.

