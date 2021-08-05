STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana state entrance exams commence with Covid-19 protocols

As per the officials of the State Higher Education, around 28,000 more candidates appeared for the TS EAMCET exam this year.

This year, a total of 50,134 candidates appeared for the exams in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS Eamcet 2021) exams commenced in the State on Wednesday. The TS Eamcet was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Scores of candidates appeared for the test at 105 centers, including 23 in Andhra Pradesh.

Students coming out of an examination centre in Hyderabad on Wednesday after appearing for the Eamcet

This year, a total of 50,134 candidates appeared for the exams in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. As per the officials of the State Higher Education, around 28,000 more candidates appeared for the exam this year. The Eamcet Engineering exam would be conducted in three more days on August 5,6 and 7. The exams are being conducted in two sessions. "All Covid-19 guidelines are being followed at all the centres and the centres are being sanitised after each session," said a senior officer of Higher Education Department.

