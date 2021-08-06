Hyderabad: Search still on for man washed away in manhole 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The search to retrieve the body of a worker who went missing after he, along with another person, went inside a manhole to decongest a drain at Padmavathi Colony of LB Nagar late on Tuesday night, is still going on.

Workers search for the body of

Anjaiah at Padmavathi Colony |

VINAY MADAPU

The EVDM and GHMC engineering wing, after digging the stormwater drain upto 100 metres, have stopped the works midway and started searching for Anjaiah’s body at Kuntloor lake in Hayathnagar.

The GHMC feels that the body may have washed away into the lake, which is 15 km away. What action will be initiated against the contractor will be known on Friday when GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, who is on leave will join duties.

The police have filed a case against contractor B Yellaiah under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 and 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the IPC. Shiva and Ananthaiah were hired by contractor who was tasked by the GHMC to manually clear the silt present in the storm water drain.