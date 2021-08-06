Telangana High Court asks state government to decide on Ganesh Nimajjan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, August 5, 2021, asked the State government to state its decision by August 10 on Ganesh Nimajjan in Hussainsagar lake in Hyderabad.

The court was hearing a PIL seeking a ban on immersion of Ganesh idols in the lake. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and justice B Seshasayana Reddy asked the government to consider the Covid-19 pandemic before taking any decision. The advocate on behalf of the government said that after consulting with the government he would convey the decision to the court. The court adjourned the case to August 11.