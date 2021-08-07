Hip hop, rap have got The Mutant’s back

Misha Rajani By

HYDERABAD: Asahel Shamir Jannu aka The Mutant is a well known name in the city’s hip hop and rap circles. His beats and tunes are notable by rap lovers. Born with Spina Bifida, a medical condition which hinders the growth of the spine and nerves, The Mutant has been battling it life long.

However, over the years, his condition has only worsened and he was recently diagnosed with kidney failure. Although previously his condition did not stop him from performing on stage and at open mics every weekend, Asahel is now confined to his bed and the only way out to battle this is lifelong dialysis.

Knowing this would cost a lot, his friend, AsurA from the Nawab Gang, decided to host a fundraiser to help him pay hospital bills. The event would see the city’s most popular hip hop artistes perform, Nio Endo, Dynami8 & Nicholas Richard, Bravelord, Chris Anderson Prince and MC Maahaa, among others.

The fundraiser came as a surprise to The Mutant. “I feel blessed to know that my community and city is helping me out.” He has lived with the motto that all we have is now and that we should make the best of life.

Where: The Moonshine Project

When: August 8 (Sunday) from 2 pm to 8 pm