Hyderabad: Explore Sindhi Colony’s khau galli

Published: 07th August 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  From 5 pm till 2 am, a street in Sindhi Colony is bustling with foodies. Express probed the streets of Sindhi Colony and got in touch with one of the best food joints that are dishing out lip-smacking delicacies.

Who does not know of Ram Ki Bandi? Secunderbadis can now hang out at Ram Ki Bandi at Sindhi Colony. Is spice the love of your life? Then try their karam dosa. For those who have a big appetite, the pizza dosa at Ram Ki Bandi is just for you. “Most of the people in this area prefer cheese dosa as it fills your stomach and it is not too spicy,” says Sushant, owner of Rami Ki Bandi fanchise at Sindhi Colony

The joint also serves the good ‘ol idili and upma in varieties. “One of the partner of the original place is my brother and that is how I got the idea of taking up a franchise. We got a good response from people at Sindhi Colony since we opened shop in February 2021. Even with the lockdown, we could manage during the morning relaxation hours,” adds Sushant.

Let’s cross the street to go to Dosa Verito, which serves around 151 varieties of dosas. Srinivas, who owns the place, says, “I got the idea for Dosa Verito when I had visited Vijaywada and saw a place offering a variety of dosas. People from all over the city come and have dosas here. And we are never tired of serving people.”

The street is also known for yummy vada pav and dabeli. You can find a row of these bandis on the street, but the most famous one is the Chachaji stall, which is run by Magha. Serving more than 1,000 vada pavs per day, she is quick to serve and not keep her customers waiting for long. “People come from all around the city to have my vada pavs. I never get tired from serving them,” she says.

Sruthi, a regular customer at Chachaji, says, “This place has amazing vada pavs and dabelis. I come all the way from Alwal to have it with my friends. I visit this quite often since the last five years.”

Sindhi Colony also has the Terminal Dive Inn, which is always filled with people enjoying different cuisines - Chinese, Italian, Indian. People can even drink the shakes. The drive-in is brimming with people during weekends. Dr Mohit Jain, who comes all the way from Miyapur, says, “This is a lovely place to have food with family. I come with my wife and kid. We love the food and the ambience.”

Idli Bite is another place preferred by people to just relax, have a coffee and some lovely south Indian food. People who have retired from their professional jobs spend some quality time here. The coffee here is a must try here.

Must-visit at Sindhi Colony

  • Ram Ki Bandi
  • Terminal Drive In- (Wood Fire Pizza is a must try)
  • Chachaji Vada Pav
  • Makers Of Milkshake (MOM)
  • Happy Tummy Chat Wala
Comments

