ITE&C Dept wins famed AI award

The tool also estimated where the crowd could be expected to surge after analysing the trends.

Artificial intelligence

Image for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department (ITE&C) of the Telangana government won the AI Gamechanger Award in the Xperience-AI Summit organised by the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) for extensive research in the field of Artificial Intelligence and projects adopted by the State government.

Out of 300-plus applications invited from multiple stakeholders, including enterprises, startups, government bodies, academic institutes and NGOs, the use case “Crowd Monitoring Using AI” implemented by the State government, with Awiros, a startup company as its technology partner, won the award on Thursday. 

The Counter Intelligence Cell of the government has used the solution, initiated by Emerging Technologies Wing of ITE&C Department, for estimating and managing crowds, such as during a T20 match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in 2019 and during the Medaram Jatara in 2020. Using the AI solution, authorities could not only detect, but could also track the variation in the crowd density in an area at different times.

The tool also estimated where the crowd could be expected to surge after analysing the trends. With the crowd densities automatically monitored, authorities were able to take corrective measures like manpower deployment, making public announcements and rerouting crowds to less crowded areas to avoid events like stampedes.

