Sailing with the wind

Sailing is probably the only sport that depends on three elements of nature — wind, water and earth (the sailing board).

In laser sailing, which uses single-handed, one-design sailing dinghies, a single sailboat can cost anywhere from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

By Aditya Vaddepalli
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Sailing is probably the only sport that depends on three elements of nature — wind, water and earth (the sailing board). You are pitted against all of them during a game of sailing. It takes a lot of physical strength, and if you ask enthusiasts and experts, a lot more mental agility too. Even more, pursuing sailing invites a financial burden.

From time immemorial, it has been an indulgence of the rich, and continues to be so; rich dads hand down their love for sailing to their kids. The sport is expensive. In laser sailing, which uses single-handed, one-design sailing dinghies, a single sailboat can cost anywhere from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. Apart from that is the other paraphernalia, such as the sailing gear, shoes and sunglasses which one must invest in. And lastly, the coaching fees. Learning professional sailing can cost you Rs 10,000 and upward per session.

But ever since the armed forces started getting interested in sailing in the 1960s, a new breed of sailors is getting the necessary support to realise their potential to excel in the sport. Arjuna awardee and sports sailor Rajesh Choudhary, who is heading a 10-day coaching camp at the EME Sailing Club at Hussainsagar, says there’s plenty of talent in India, but not enough support. “Every player does well when you provide them with support, which they will need at every stage of their life. They will need funding to propel them forward,” he says.

During his time in the Army, Choudhary saw many officers sailing. He would listen to their instructions and sail when some of them were on a break. His love for the sport grew and so did his proficiency, which was recognised by the officers. He went on to pursue sailing professionally and won bronze medals in the 2002 Busan and 2006 Doha Asian Games in the Laser Radial class. “Only when State governments are ready to promote a sport, it becomes easier for people to pursue it. In TS, AP, MP and Goa which promote talent, even poor kids get a chance to seek a future in sports,” he says.

Here’s the case of 17-year-old national champion Nainawat Vamshi. He was a student of a Social Welfare School and had shown exceptional swimming prowess. Therefore, his school offered him to attend a three-day workshop at the Yacht Club of Hyderabad. “They made us swim and taught us the basics of sailing. I was more attracted to sailing than swimming,” he says. After a year of training, Vamshi gave the exam to get into the Indian Navy and was selected based on his sailing skills. He is now training at the coaching camp at the EME Sailing Club to prepare for the upcoming Hyderabad Sailing Week, which will kick off on August 13. 

Now, sailing need not be all just for the professionals. Take for example Priisha Sinha, who is participating in the coaching camp and will compete in the Sailing Week. For the 14-year-old, sailing is freedom and a discipline at the same time. “I didn’t like it at first. But then I got involved and I loved it. When you learn to control your boat, it flies.” 

Want to be sailing fit?
Much like other sports, sailing is physically taxing. The parts of the body that are most used are the abdominals, arms, quadriceps and shoulders. To strengthen these muscles, players go through at least two hours of different kinds of workouts

5km-10km runs, sprints

Bodyweight exercises such as push-ups, pull-ups, planks

High-intensity interval training

Rowing on ergometers

