Tsunami cake: It’s a kinda magic

Birthdays, wedding anniversaries or any occasion that celebrates a life milestone are packed with waves of emotions and surprises.

Published: 07th August 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 09:07 AM

By Tejal Sinha
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Birthdays, wedding anniversaries or any occasion that celebrates a life milestone are packed with waves of emotions and surprises. So, why not translate this onto the customary cake? Bakers in the city are doing just that. Bringing home a global trend, they are adding that oomph factor to cakes by packing them with oddles of frosting, which when unleashed, is pure magic. 

The trend we are talking about is the tsunami cake or ‘The Pull Me Up’ or the waterfall cake. The taste and flavours may be just like any other cake, but the devil is in the details of presentation. These cakes are usually tall, layered with butter cream frosting and topped off with a slurry, ganache centre. A plastic is wrapped around it to hold all of these magical elements in place. Once pulled up, it’s a tsunami of happiness -- the frosting, the sprinkles and the ganche splash onto the plate, like a wave crashing into a rock. 

Meenakshi T Bose, founder of Sweet Tooth (@Sweettoothmeenakshi), explains why ‘Pull Me Up’ is every kid’s favourite. “Kids love how the ganache spills out when the sheet is lifted. It’s like an explosion. But adults and the elderly also seem to love the idea. We have been receiving order from them too. 

The demand is quite high in the city. One of my customers gave me photo of she and another woman wearing sarees, for reference. So, we made two ganaches -- pink and orange -- to match their outfit. The customer had to pour each ganache on one half of the cake and when the would life the plastic sheet, the colours would flow down like a waterfall.”

The tsunami cake began to trend in India in early 2020. Once you buy the cake, which comes with a ganache packed separately, you need to warm up the ganache for around 13 seconds and pour it on the cake. For a little extra drama, drizzle in some edible sprinklers or glitter. You can also customise these cakes with various toppings such as chocolate curls, dark chocolate chunks, edible glitters and much more.

These are priced around `1,500, depending on the weight and size. Anushika Agarwal, who along with her sister Shilpa founded The Golden Pan (@thegoldenpan), says: “We provide a good amount of ganache, enough to cover the entire cake.”

