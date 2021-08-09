STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad manhole death: Team from Coimbatore to search for worker Ananthaiah's body

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore will carry out search operations on Monday to trace the body of Ananthaiah, who is feared dead, and was washed away along with Shiva while cleaning a manhole in Padmavathi Colony, Saheb Nagar of LB Nagar on August 3.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy stated that the team will arrive at the incident spot and make efforts to trace the body by sending a camera into the stormwater drain. From the incident point to the destination point (lake), which is a 9.8-km stretch with 255 manholes, searches were carried out with long iron roads in each manhole and about 100 people were deployed.

The lake, which is spread over 92 acres, was searched thoroughly with the help of rescue boats as well, and searches were carried out in a four-acre pond filled with hyacinth and weeds. As personnel or boats couldn’t be deployed to look for the body, drones were pressed into service and every inch of the pond was searched, the MLA said.

Residents skeptical

After thorough search operations, doubts are being raised if Ananthaiah entered into the manhole. Residents feel that he might not have entered into the manhole, and instead ran away, after seeing Shiva die.

Meanwhile, the Engineering Wing of the GHMC, which dug the stormwater drain upto 100 metres to trace the body and stopped the works, will be taking up restoration work of the drain from Monday.

