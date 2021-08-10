STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After ODF++, GHMC goes for SBM’s Water Plus City tag

Under GHMC limits, nearly 1,780 MLD of sewage is generated, of which 772 MLD is treated through the HMWS&SB’s STPs.

Published: 10th August 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC building

GHMC building (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After successfully retaining the ODF++ (open defecation free) certification, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is striving for the Swachh Bharat Mission Water Plus City Certification under Swachh Survekshan 2021. For this, the civic body is coordinating with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) as Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) teams are in the city to examine GHMC’s proposal for Water Plus City Certification.

This certification is given to cities that achieve safe and sustainable sanitation by ensuring that no untreated wastewater is discharged into water bodies, ensuring adequate capacity of sewage treatment facilities apart from using treated and recycled water.

The teams are inspecting the Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) maintained by the HMWS&SB and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to verify how water is getting treated, recycled and reused. Presently, there are 20 STPs in the city with a present installed treatment capacity of 772 million litres a day (MLD). Currently, the sewage is being treated to the extent of 94-95 per cent, which is the highest among cities in the country. Under GHMC limits, nearly 1,780 MLD of sewage is generated, of which 772 MLD is treated through the HMWS&SB’s STPs.

With the proposed construction of 17 new STPs, the sewerage treatment capacity will further go up by an additional 375 MLD. While most other cities are equipped to treat only 20 to 30 per cent of the generated sewage, the HMWS&SB is treating nearly 44 per cent in the city. In addition to these, the HMDA operates about five STPs for treatment of sewage. The GHMC is using treated wastewater (tertiary water) in different parks and institutional areas, among other places. A team of officials from SBM is conducting a field inspection required for declaring Hyderabad as a Water Plus City.

GHMC Swachh Bharat Mission Water Plus City Certification Swachh Survekshan 2021
