STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Be kind to your mind

The event was aimed at making mental health information accessible and making mental health conversations easier.

Published: 10th August 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Psychologist Sophia Pirani in conversation with event host Pratishtha Patny

Psychologist Sophia Pirani in conversation with event host Pratishtha Patny

By Aditya Vaddepalli
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Snigger, push it under the carpet, or even resort to bullying — this, unfortunately, is still how people deal with those who go through mental health issues. American gymnast Simone Biles and Japanese tennis champion Naomi Osaka recently talked about depression and their inner struggles during the Tokyo Olympics, but the stigma still remains. To break this cycle, city-based rapper Pratishtha Patny, who is also the founder of Blue Raccoon Workshops, organised Mind Matters, an event to spread awareness on mental health issues, on Sunday.

“Usually, there are conclaves that have a panel of mental health experts. At these events, I’ve found the talks are theoretical and not accessible as there’s a lot of jargon and context that the common people might not know,” says Pratishtha.

So, she decided to organise an event that could get psychology in between a fest, a party, among the younger people. She believes that rather a hundred people listening to a so-called motivational speaker, who is giving some gyann, fewer people speaking to each other will lead to more self-growth and healing.
Apart from speakers counsellor Priyanka Jain, psychologist Sophia Pirani and entrepreneur Bhagi

Shravani, the event also saw performances by Kathak dancer Vaibhav Modi, movement artist Harsha Maheshwari, expressionist artist Patruni Sastry, hip-hop group Black Diamond, singer Shiva, poets Akash Pandey and Faiz Jung, and rapper Himiee. The core of each performance reverberated with their journey with mental health issues. The event was aimed at making mental health information accessible and making mental health conversations easier.

“When you have conversations around mental health, a lot of people do not want to be vulnerable. When people go through a mental issue, they have to first accept the problem and come to terms with being vulnerable in sharing it with other people,” says Vaibhav, who performed a captivating Abhinay piece on Raag Malhari.

Harsha, aka Komet, drew people’s attention to the topic of body positivity and the need to love one’s own skin before seeking it from someone else. She performed an improvised freestyle dance on Alicia Keys’ If I Ain’t Got You. The song is originally meant as a love song directed towards a partner. But Harsha interpreted it as a love song to one’s most-trustworthy ally, their body. “Your body is working day and night for you, every cell is working tirelessly for you. Most of our feelings towards our body is harsh, but they need to come from a place of love and compassion,” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Simone Biles Naomi Osaka Depression Tokyo Olympics Pratishtha Patny Mind Matters hyderabad mental health
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp