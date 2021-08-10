Draw me a look

Misha Rajani By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The art of makeup doesn’t have to stop at just one person’s imagination, but can be drawn from others’ too. Content creators and makeup artists are turning to their followers for ideas when it comes to makeup. They’ve been (literally) drawing inspiration from them. A social media trend called, ‘Draw My Makeup Challenge’, went viral recently, where content creators asked their followers to draw a makeup look that they’d like for them to recreate. These creators received tons of ideas such as different coloured wing eyeliner, goth makeup and even flowers and rainbow.

Shania Ann Modi, (@makeupxshann), content creator and makeup artist, explains how one goes about with the trend. “The procedure is simple. The creator must post a picture of their preferred body part on any social media platform and ask their followers to take a screenshot, use a drawing app and design their ideas onto it. Once done, they can send it back to the creator, who will recreate it using the exact colours, techniques and styles used in the sketch. The main point of the challenge is to recreate the exact same design that has been suggested.”

Shania says this trend has challenged her to experiment with ideas out of her comfort zone, which has been helpful, innovative and fun. “If it wasn’t for this trend, I wouldn’t know how creative I could get. This has helped me experiment with numerous designs and colours,” she says, referring to her ‘red roses and green leaves’ makeup.

Sanjula Banerjee (@cophixbeauty), another makeup artist and content creator who has tried out the trend, says this is also a way of interacting with followers and knowing their likes and preferences. “Usually, we assume what our followers want to see from us, but this challenge has opened a way for content creators to interact and engage with their followers. It lets us know what our followers wish to see on our pages and helps us get an idea of what is expected. Moreover, this lets the audience feel valued as their designs or ideas are brought to life,” she says. Shares her experience, she says: “I am an eye-glam artist, so for me taking part in this challenge was interesting. It made me challenge my style and ideas that otherwise I would not have thought of.”

Sanjula goes on to add that this creative technique is beneficial for audience engagement as followers get to choose what they see, what they can ask for and list out all minute details. “It is important to remember that content creators wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for their followers. Therefore, it is important to value their designs and follow accordingly.” She also tips that in case the creator has too many designs, they can pass it on to others.