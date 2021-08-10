Never lose a sock again!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Picture this: you are running late, you open your sock drawer to find a pair, but they don’t match. Frustrating, isn’t it? We’ve all experienced this. But what if you could find a solution to this? Wouldn’t it be easy if you could find matching socks at the right time? Hyderabad-based sock brand, The Lost Sock, has the answer. It sells socks with a magnet stitched into the scruff which fastens with the other sock of the pair.

Nash Ross, the founder of The Lost Sock, explains why socks are the new essentials in clothing and how finding a pair can be a lot easier. He says socks are the most versatile pair of clothing that can be experimented with; irrespective of age or gender and that GenZ is slowly becoming a sneakerhead, for which wearing socks is a must. “They are a blessing in disguise as one size fits nearly all, but the most frustrating part is not being able to find the pair when you need it — a problem that everyone deals with. The Lost Sock has solved this problem. The idea is simple — to never lose a sock and this is solved by using magnets.”

These socks have health benefits too, as magnets improve blood circulation, act as a pain reliever and reduce inflammation. The brand believes that when the world has come around to wearing the most exquisite pair of footgear, why not pump it up a notch with the perfect pair of socks — socks that’s never lost. It also prides itself in encouraging women empowerment.